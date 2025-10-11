Moody Blues Bassist, Singer, Songwriter John Lodge Dead at 82

(UPI) — Longtime Moody Blues bassist, singer and songwriter John Lodge died suddenly and unexpectedly at age 82 on Friday while surrounded by his family.

His family announced his death in a prepared statement but did not say his cause of death.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that John Lodge, our darling husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and brother, has been suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us,” his family said, as reported by The Guardian.

“As anyone who knew this massive-hearted man knows, it was his enduring love of his wife, Kirsten, and his family that was the most important thing to him, followed by his passion for music and his faith.

“John peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved ones and the sounds of the Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly,” the statement continued.

“We will forever miss his love, smile, kindness and his absolute and never-ending support.”

Lodge’s family thanked his fans for “keeping the faith”

Lodge was born in Birmingham, England, on July 20, 1943, and joined the Moody Blues in 1966, along with singer Justin Hayward, to replace the band’s founding bassist Clint Warwick and singer/guitarist Denny Laine, respectively.

Lodge played on the Moody Blues’ most successful albums and penned several of its hit songs, including “I’m Just a Singer in a Rock and Roll Band” and “Ride My See-Saw.”

The Moody Blues formed in 1964 as a blues act and transformed into one of England’s most successful progressive rock bands with the release of their best-selling “Days of Future Passed” album in 1967, according to The New York Times.

The Moody Blues sold more than 70 million albums and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Lodge continued to perform and had several tour dates scheduled with his solo band in December in the western United States.

His death followed the April 2024 death of Moody Blues keyboardist and founding member Mike Pinder at age 82 and the 2018 death of the band’s flautist, Ray Thomas, who also was one of its founding members.

The band’s original lineup also included longtime drummer Graeme Edge.