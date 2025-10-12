Christian Megastar Forrest Frank Refuses to Attend Awards Shows: ‘All Glory to Jesus’

Christian music superstar Forrest Frank says he will no longer attend awards shows because he feels the glory belongs to God, not himself.

The “You Way’s Better” singer was nominated for several GMA Dove Awards this season, but he told fans he did not intend to go to Tuesday’s event.

Frank took to his social media last week to tell fans that he had been wrestling over the idea of accepting awards for music that he intends to glorify God.

“As a Christian artist, I dress kind of like the world. I kind of look like the world. My music can kind of sound like the world. So where’s the line in the sand drawn?” he said on social media. “I’m convicted, personally, that a line I can draw is that I will not receive a trophy for something that is from Jesus and for Jesus.”

Frank said that he had been thinking this issue over for at least a year.

“I don’t know if I even want to step on the stage. I don’t know if I want to step in the room. And so I have decided to take a stance of non-participation. I will not be attending the Doves or the Grammys,” he explained.

Frank, who recently told those celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk to get back to Jesus, also pointed out that he feels that, as a Christian, his “trophy” has already been listed “in the book of life.”

“What good is a piece of metal going to do compared to that?” he asked.

Frank’s announcement met with a mixed reception. Fellow musician Jelly Roll, for instance, scoffed and mocked Frank over his decision.

“Won’t receive trophy for something from Jesus for Jesus but will take the profits from something from Jesus for Jesus. Maybe I’m missing something here lol,” the “Son of a Sinner” singer wrote, according to the New York Post.

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, won an award for song of the year for “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” at this year’s GMA awards. As he accepted his award, he made an impassioned plea for Jesus.

“The world is hearing about Jesus like they haven’t in decades right now,” he said. “There is a revival happening in the United States of America where you can’t go on a corner and not hear about Jesus right now. And while we are hearing about Jesus, I encourage you to put faith on your feet and feet on your faith and walk out of this building and go do for the least.”

Frank magnanimously congratulated Jelly Roll for his win. “Congrats bro!! Keep going for Jesus,” he wrote.

