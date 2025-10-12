John Legend Backs Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

President Donald Trump has drawn left-wing pop star John Legend’s backing to win the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize – with qualifications.

The Grammy-winner took to Instagram on Saturday and explained his support for Trump next year is built on his work to achieve peace in the Middle East before itemising changes he thinks the president he once called a “dyed-in-the-wool racist” should now undertake to secure the next award.

Legend’s criteria include – but are not limited to – the National Guard exiting American cities and an end to ICE involvement in strife-torn local communities.

No more missile strikes on any other nation is another of the “All of Me” singer’s calls needed if Trump is to win the coveted prize.

As Breitbart News reported, the Nobel Committee announced Friday morning that Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado is this year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner.

The committee chose to focus on Venezuela in a year where Trump featured heavily in speculation as to the overall winner, given his unceasing efforts to bring peace to a variety of conflicts around the world.

Trump had garnered huge global support in being a prime contender for the prize.

Friday’s announcement came came less than 24-hours after Trump brokered what Israeli officials hailed as a “miraculous” deal set to free all remaining hostages and bring an end to the Gaza war.

This achievement was hailed as historic and unprecedented, with allies calling him the “President of Peace” and “the peacemaker the world needed.”