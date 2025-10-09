World Leaders, Lawmakers, Public Figures to Nobel Committee: ‘No Leader Has Done More for Peace — Award Trump the Prize’

World leaders, lawmakers, and public figures are calling on the Nobel Committee to honor President Donald Trump after he brokered what Israeli officials hailed as a “miraculous” deal set to free all remaining hostages and bring an end to the Gaza war — an achievement hailed as historic and unprecedented, with allies calling him the “President of Peace” and “the peacemaker the world needed.”

On Wednesday evening, President Donald J. Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had both signed off on the first phase of his plan, declaring that all hostages will be released very soon and that Israel will reposition forces as the first steps toward a durable settlement. The White House amplified the announcement on X.

Congress: “President of Peace” and a Growing Demand for Recognition

On Capitol Hill, Republicans led the call. Rep. Nancy Mace said Trump “deserves the Nobel Peace Prize” and is the “President of Peace,” while Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, and Sen. Cynthia Lummis praised the breakthrough as “historic” and pressed the Committee to act.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw argued that if Trump does not get the award, “no one deserves” it, and Rep. Byron Donalds cited the administration’s record of resolving conflicts, calling this moment “historic.”

Several moved from praise to action. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna issued a formal letter urging the Nobel Committee to recognize the results, and Rep. Claudia Tenney — who has nominated Trump twice — said her current nomination is live and urged the Committee to “do what’s right.”

Momentum widened as Rep. Andy Biggs highlighted the push, the House Foreign Affairs GOP called for action “NOW,” and Rep. Randy Fine argued that a prize would not be enough, even suggesting the country consider repealing the 22nd Amendment if every living hostage returns and lasting stability is secured, adding, “There will never be another one like him.”

Beyond Washington, Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) called it a “historic day” for the United States, Israel, and the region. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette called the moment “transformative,” and Eric Trump urged supporters to spread the message.

In a rare bipartisan note, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said the agreement releases all hostages and makes enduring stability possible, signaling openness to a nomination.

Israeli and Global Leaders Rally Behind the Prize

In Israel, leaders across the political spectrum moved in rare unison. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said simply: Give Trump the prize; he deserves it. President Isaac Herzog offered “endless gratitude” and said there is “no doubt” about the recognition. Opposition leader Yair Lapid called the agreement a “moment of hope” and urged the Committee to act.



The chorus extended beyond Israel. U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee praised Trump as “truly a peacemaker,” saying many love peace but few make it. Argentina’s President Javier Milei said he will sign Trump’s nomination, calling the achievement an “extraordinary contribution to international peace.”

Eylon Levy, Israel’s former government spokesman, said Israelis rarely agree on anything — but on this they’re united. And former hostage Eli Sharabi thanked Trump for leading the agreement, noting that families “always had someone to listen to them.”

The reaction spilled into the streets and fields: farmers plowed “Nobel 4 Trump” into the soil, and crowds in Israel and Gaza were heard chanting, “Nobel Prize to Trump!”

Inside the Trump administration, senior officials echoed the same message. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said, “Undoubtedly, President Trump should receive the Nobel Peace Prize.” Leo Terrell, a senior official, called the president, “the Nobel Prize President — the GOAT.”

Public Figures and Media Amplified the Call

Prominent voices added weight. Bill Ackman said plainly that Trump deserves the prize. KT McFarland called the outcome “nothing short of miraculous,” adding that only Trump “could bring this about.”

Meghan McCain argued that if Trump ends the fighting and returns the hostages, he “absolutely” deserves to win. Laura Ingraham said either Trump gets it or the Committee should disband.

Sean Hannity noted that even the New York Times now concedes Trump could get the Nobel Peace Prize, calling this the “biggest diplomatic accomplishment of his second term.” The Heritage Foundation urged the Committee to “redeem itself” and honor “the 45th and 47th President who actually delivered.”

President Trump is planning to travel to Israel following final approval of the agreement, with meetings expected between him, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the families of freed hostages. Preparations are reportedly underway for the visit, which officials described as a moment of “immense gratitude and unity.”

Earlier this week, Breitbart News reported that families of Israeli hostages sent a letter to the Nobel Committee, urging them “with momentous urgency” to award President Trump the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts and determination to secure the agreement that will bring their loved ones home.

That appeal — made days before the deal was finalized — helped set off the wave of global calls now urging the Committee to recognize his role in securing the agreement that will bring home the remaining hostages and reunite them with their loved ones.

