Michael Rapaport: Zohran Mamdani ‘Pretending to Be a Man of the People,’ ‘Everything that Comes Out His Mouth Is a Focus-Grouped Lie’

Actor Michael Rapaport criticized Democrat New York mayor candidate Zohran Mamdani for “pretending to be a man of the people.”

In a post on Instagram, Rapaport shared a photo of Mamdani eating a giant burrito with a fork while riding a New York subway train, arguing that it illustrates his lack of authenticity as a man of the streets.

“Look at this douche bag! Nobody eats like this on a train, douche lips,” began Rapaport. “Who eats a Burrito with a fork & knife????”

“This clown wants New Yorkers to think he’s one of us,” added Rapaport. “He ain’t from here. He don’t move like us, don’t talk like us, don’t live like us. Zoron The Moron, the walking LinkedIn profile pretending to be a man of the people.”

Rapaport concluded that Mamdani will “say anything to get elected” based on empty promises and focus group data.

“A cosplay New Yorker with a fake smile and a script full of empty promises,” wrote Rapaport. “Everything that comes out his mouth is a focus-grouped lie. He’ll say anything to get elected — then blame everyone else when it all falls apart.”

Rapaport urged New Yorkers to vote for former Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

A recent AARP and Gotham poll shows Zorhan Mamdani, a self-described Democratic Socialist, leading the mayoral race by double digits with 43.2 percent of support over Cuomo’s 28.9 percent followed by Republican Curtis Sliwa’s 19.4 percent.

“The same poll finds Cuomo and Mamdani would be in a neck-and-neck race if Sliwa drops out – with Cuomo just four points behind Mamdani, which is within the poll’s margin of error. In that scenario, Mamdani is ahead 44.6 percent to Cuomo’s 40.7 percent,” noted CBS News.

Sliwa has already said he will not exit the race.

“I’m not dropping out,” Sliwa said. “One person, one vote. That’s how we determine elections. I never heard a caveat that said one person, one vote, and of course others need to drop out along the way.”

