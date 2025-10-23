Woke Fail: Disney Parks Drop 26 Percent in Popularity over the Last Five Years

The Walt Disney company has suffered some of its worst popularity numbers since 2020, according to a new report on Internet search results.

The results are seen in Google’s Trends analysis which calculates the number of times a topic is searched and compares this year’s trends to previous totals. When applied to major theme parks — of which Disney’s various attractions are a huge part — the numbers show that more than half of the Mouse House’s parks have seen a fall in popularity of Internet searches.

The trends were highlighted by Forbes magazine, which noted that an Internet search does not necessarily result in a visit to a park, but, on the other hand, if fewer people are even searching for a park online, then it certainly means fewer people are interested in that park.

In some cases, the Disney parks have seen a large drop off in searches since 2020, in other cases only a small drop off. A handful also saw an uptick.

Magic Kingdom (Walt Disney World) in Orlando, Florida, for instance, suffered a 21 percent fall in search queries since 2020, the magazine said citing Google’s search results. Similarly, searches for “Walt Disney World” (which is also the Orlando park) fell by an even greater 26 percent.

Disneyland in Anaheim, California, also saw a steep decline in searches, with 26 percent fewer search queries, the magazine added.

But Disney’s worst drop in popular searches online was for Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park which fell by a whopping 51 percent. That was followed by Disney’s Hollywood Studios where the Star Wars attraction is located. Searches for this park fell by 43 percent since 2020.

Some of the company’s parks experienced a small drop in popularity. Disneyland Tokyo fell by only a small two percent, while Disney’s Epcot in Florida fell three percent. Disneyland Park in Paris, France, also fell with eight percent fewer searches (with Disneyland Paris queries actually up eight percent).

A few Disney parks saw an upturn, the biggest of which was Hong Kong Disneyland with a plus 38 in searches. Next was Disneyland Shanghai which experienced a 29 percent increase in interest online. Tokyo’s DisneySea also was the happy recipient of a small boost with six percent more searches. And Disney California Adventure Park was up four percent.

These often steep drop offs in popularity seem to line up with falling park attendance, as well. Early in October, for instance, it was reported that Orlando’s Walt Disney World suffered its lowest September attendance since the pandemic.

While it may be hard to put a finger on why Disney is suffering a loss of popularity, the company has spent a lot of effort wokening their facilities.

Under the leadership of Josh D’Amaro, who took over operations of Disney Parks in 2020, Disney has been at the forefront of bringing left-wing policies to the parks. For instance, the parks removed the phrase “Ladies and gentlemen” because it wasn’t “inclusive enough. In another case, the parks took criticism for presenting men dressed in women’s costumes at a children’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique attraction.

Disney parks also spent millions retooling its long popular Splash Mountain and Jungle Cruise rides after left-wing activists called them “racist.”

The company has spent years working overtime to infuse the radical transgender and LGBTQ agenda into everything it does for children, grooming them for the gay agenda in movies, TV shows, and at the company’s theme parks.

