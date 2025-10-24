Exclusive Video: Cheryl Hines Reveals to ‘The Katie Miller Podcast’ Which Vaccine She Would Skip if She Were a Young Mom

Actress Cheryl Hines revealed to Katie Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, the vaccine, if she were a new mom, she wouldn’t give her young child right away.

“Are there any vaccines now, if you were a new mom, that you wouldn’t give your young child right away? Or think twice about?” Miller, host of The Katie Miller Podcast, asked the Curb Your Enthusiasm star.

“I would definitely think twice about the Hepatitis B,” Hines said. “If you were a mom that’s giving birth in a hospital, I think it’s pretty normal practice that you’ve been tested to see if you have it or not. And if you do not have it, you’re not passing it to your baby.”

Miller mentioned how Polymarket, the online cryptocurrency predictions betting platform, is currently showing odds on which vaccine Hines’ husband, United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert Kennedy Jr., “is going to look at first.”

“I always think it should be Hep B,” Miller said.

“I also appreciate they’re going through vaccine by vaccine. Nobody’s saying ‘no vaccines! None of them work. Don’t do them,'” Hines said. “They’re saying ‘Let’s look at the schedule. Let’s go through them. Do we need this? What does it do? Why did this start to begin with? And can we make them safe? Can we make them elective? What does that look like?'”

Democrats and there corporate media allies have attempted to cause chaos around Kennedy’s decision to audit and questioning the efficacy of the current vaccine schedule, from those for COVID-19 to Hepatitis B.

Last month, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), a practicing ophthalmologist, grilled former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Susan Monarez over her refusal to fire agency employees who wouldn’t stop mandating COVID-19 and Hepatitis B shots for six month olds whose mothers tested negative.

“What is the medical scientific reason and proof for giving a newborn a hepatitis B vaccine if the mom is hep B negative?” Paul asked Monarez, who refused to answer.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram@jeromeehudson