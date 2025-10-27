Nolte: ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Exits Paramount for NBC

Taylor Sheridan, one of the most successful television creators in history, will leave his current home at Paramount for NBC Universal.

“The massive five-year overall deal for film, TV and streaming will begin Jan. 1, 2029, after Sheridan’s overall TV deal with Paramount ends,” reports the far-left Deadline. “Sheridan’s current Paramount series include Mayor of Kingstown, Landman, Lioness, Tulsa King and three upcoming Yellowstone spinoffs, Beth & Rip and The Madison for Paramount+ and Y: Marshals for CBS.”

Sheridan is also the talent behind the Yellowstone prequels, 1923 and 1883.

This is a huge loss for the Paramount+ streaming service, Paramount Studios, and Skydance, the company that just acquired Paramount. There are reports that the new owners made an issue of Sheridan’s lucrative budgets.

Looks like NBC had zero issue with Sheridan’s budgets, and why would they? Sheridan single-handedly put the Paramount+ streaming service on the map. If he can do that with NBC’s struggling Peacock streaming service, he will be worth every penny of this reported nine-figure deal.

The good news for Paramount is that they own Yellowstone and the rest, so that TV universe is theirs to exploit however they like.

But Sheridan is more than just a show-runner. He created these shows, wrote or co-wrote most of the scripts, and directed many of the episodes. His voice, like the great television creators of the past and present (Norman Lear, Aaron Spelling, Steven Bochco, Vince Gilligan, Seth MacFarlane, Shonda Rhimes, Aaron Sorkin, etc.) is unique. So, make no mistake, this is a big loss for Skydance, the biggest it could possibly suffer in its television department.

NBC appears to be readying its weapons to finally storm the streaming world in a serious way. Streaming is the future, a future NBC‘s Peacock is way behind in. But now, not only has NBC poached Taylor Sheridan, NBC also poached the creators of Stranger Things from Netflix. This means Peacock will now be the home of two of the biggest TV success stories of the last 20 years.

