Prunella Scales, ‘Fawlty Towers’ Icon, Dies at 93

Oct. 28 (UPI) — Fawlty Towers actress Prunella Scales has died at her home in London. She was 93.

Her sons Samuel and Joseph announced on social media that she was watching the classic 1970s British comedy, in which she played Sybil to John Cleese’s Basil, the day before her death.

Fawlty Towers aired for two seasons, released on BBC Two in 1975 and 1979.

Scales’ other credits included The Hound of the Baskervilles, The Boys From Brazil, Howards End, Wolf, An Awfully Big Adventure and What the Butler Saw.

“We would like to thank all those who gave Pru such wonderful care at the end of her life: her last days were comfortable, contented and surrounded by love,” her sons wrote.

No cause of death was mentioned, but her family confirmed Scales had suffered dementia in recent years.

Actor Timothy West, her husband of 61 years, died in 2024.

The pair hosted a docu-series called Great Canal Journeys from 2016 to 2019.