Paramount Layoffs Hit TV Executives Across CBS, MTV, BET Networks

The recent layoffs enacted at Paramount have impacted television executives at CBS, MTV, BET, and the Paramount+ streaming network.

The reported layoffs at Paramount amid the merger with Skydance have hit high-level jobs within the company, including Paramount Global Content Distribution head of marketing Teri Fleming, CBS Entertainment senior vice presidents of current programming Pamela Soper and Amanda Palley,” per The Wrap.

“BET scripted programming and development senior vice president Rose Catherine Pinkney; MTV head of music & celebrity talent Wendy Plaut; MTV/Paramount+ vice president of music program development and documentaries Amanda Culkowski; and CMT senior vice president of music and events production Margaret Comeaux,” the report continued.

Paramount+ layoffs include vice president of programming Jeff Grossman and corporate communications SVP of Patricia Kollappallil along with Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios chief marketing officer Amy Campbell; CBS Entertainment communications VP Andrea Ballas.

Paramount TV/Media chair George Cheeks said in a memo that circumstances led to the difficult decisions.

“Today has been one of the most difficult days, and I want to take a moment to acknowledge the emotions we are all feeling. We are saying goodbye to many valued colleagues, some of whom have been part of Paramount Media Networks or CBS for decades, helping shape the culture, creativity, and legacy we all share,” said Cheeks. “To everyone impacted: your contributions have left a lasting imprint on our company. You’ve made us better, and we are deeply grateful.”

“While these decisions are incredibly difficult, they are part of the changes needed to help Paramount move forward as a strong, future-focused company as we navigate a rapidly changing industry,” Cheeks continued. “This means making tough decisions, including reducing the size of our workforce – choices that affect people who have contributed meaningfully to our success. We recognize the weight of this moment and remain committed to supporting our colleagues through this transition.”

As Breitbart News reported this week, Paramount announced will be cutting 1,000 jobs this week as part of the major shakeup under new CEO David Ellison. The incoming cuts will reportedly affect close to 2,000 employees at the company, beginning with the 1,000 impending layoffs, TheWrap reported on Monday. Additional layoffs will follow at an unspecified later date as the company, now under the ownership of Skydance, aims for a $2 billion cut in overhead costs; prior to the sale, Paramount had already aimed for a $500 million savings cut.

