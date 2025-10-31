Five Arrested for Deaths of Robert De Niro’s Grandson, Chris Stein’s Daughter

(UPI) — Police arrested five people on charges related to fentanyl and the deaths of actor Robert De Niro’s grandson and Blondie guitarist Chris Stein’s daughter in 2023.

Those arrested are alleged members of a New York City criminal network accused of using fentanyl to create counterfeit opioid drugs blamed for the deaths of Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez and Akira Stein, ABC News reported.

A grand jury indictment accuses Eddie Barreto, Bruce Epperson, Grant McIver, John Nicolas and Roy Nicolas of distributing thousands of counterfeit prescription opioids that contained fentanyl and other drugs to teens and young adults in New York City.

An arraignment hearing date was not announced for the five suspects.

Among their alleged victims were De Niro-Rodriguez, 19, and Akira Stein, 19, both of whom died within two months of one another after unknowingly buying counterfeit opioids.

De Niro-Rodriguez was found dead in Manhattan on July 2, 2023, and was the only son of Drena De Niro, who is De Niro’s daughter.

An autopsy showed he died from an accidental death caused by the toxic effects of fentanyl, alprazolam, bromazolam, cocaine, ketamine and 7-aminoclonazepam, the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office told People.

Sofia Haley Marks, 22, earlier was arrested and charged separately in De Niro-Rodriguez’s death after being accused of selling the deadly pills to him.

De Niro-Rodriguez was an aspiring actor who had a minor role in the 2018 remake of A Star is Born starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, among other acting credits.

Akira Stein’s father, Chris Stein, is a co-founder of the rock band Blondie and was the band’s lead guitarist for many years.