Climate Doomer Harrison Ford Freaks Out on Trump: ‘Greatest Criminal in History,’ ‘Scares the Sh*t Out of Me’

Star Wars star Harrison Ford is on the attack against Donald Trump for not taking climate doomsayers seriously enough.

The Indiana Jones actor blasted the president for not adopting his pet climate doomer policies in an interview with the UK Guardian ahead of receiving a conservation leadership award at Chicago’s Field Museum.

Ford said Trump “doesn’t have any policies, he has whims. It scares the shit out of me. The ignorance, the hubris, the lies, the perfidy. [Trump] knows better, but he’s an instrument of the status quo and he’s making money, hand over fist, while the world goes to hell in a hand basket.”

“It’s unbelievable,” he groused. “I don’t know of a greater criminal in history.”

The president has been very skeptical about the left’s cultic doomsday prophecies and has resisted their anti-human demands. In both of his terms in the White House, he has reversed, canceled, or ended Democrat climate change policies. He has also ramped up policies that favor the energy sector.

A disgruntled Ford said he “knew” this would happen.

“I knew it was coming, I have been preaching this stuff for 30 years,” Ford said of his admittedly religious fervor over the topic. “Everything we’ve said about climate change has come true. Why is that not sufficient that it alarms people that they change behaviors? Because of the entrenched status quo.”

Like many liberals living in the left-wing bubble, Ford imagines that Trump is losing support of America because people are supposedly rejecting his policies.

“He’s losing ground because everything he says is a lie,” Ford claimed. “I’m confident we can mitigate against [climate change], that we can buy time to change behaviors, to create new technologies, to concentrate more fully on implementation of those policies. But we have to develop the political will and intellectual sophistication to realize that we human beings are capable of change. We are incredibly adaptive, we are incredibly inventive. If we concentrate on a problem, we can fix it most times.”

But the actor’s surety clashes with polling. Not only have the president’s poll numbers remained strong, but worries about climate doom among Americans are nowhere near as fervent as Ford’s alarmism.

Indeed, even leftist billionaire Bill Gates is now walking back his support for global warming alarmism.

In a recent memo, the Microsoft co-founder pushed back against what he calls a “doomsday outlook” on climate change, signaling a shift in his views on the risks posed by a warming planet.

“Although climate change will have serious consequences — particularly for people in the poorest countries — it will not lead to humanity’s demise,” Gates wrote, going against the left’s doom and gloom on the topic. “People will be able to live and thrive in most places on Earth for the foreseeable future.”

Gates has followed that up with his financial donations — or lack of them.

The billionaire presented his latest comments when he stopped providing funds to a foundation that pushes woke causes including climate change. And in May, Gates announced plans to wind down the Gates Foundation, which has spent billions on climate-related issues, including a $1.4 billion commitment to help farmers in poor countries adapt to a hotter planet.

