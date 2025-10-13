Nolte — Media Fail: Trump’s Second-Term Job Approval Tops Obama

The corporate media, all of academia, and all of Hollywood have spent billions and billions of dollars over a full decade smearing one man as Hitler, and now that one man has a higher approval rating than their precious Barry Obama.

From the spin we hear from the regime media, you’d think President Trump’s job approval rating was in some kind of free fall. The media’s hope with this dishonest spin is to convince people to disapprove of Trump in a preference cascade, but as is always the case with the fake media, all context and truth has been removed to push this fake narrarive.

Every day, the invaluable folks over at RealClearPolitics track Trump’s approval ratings and compare it to the approval ratings of former Presidents Barry Obama and George W. Bush at this exact time in their second terms. And wouldn’t you know it…

President Trump currently enjoys a higher average job approval number than both of his predecessors.

As of today, Trump’s average job approval rating is a pretty healthy 45.3 percent. On this same day, during his second term (October 13, 2013), Barry Obama’s average approval rating sat at 44.4 percent. At this same point (October 13, 2005), George W. Bush’s approval rating was in a dive he would never recover from — 39.5 percent.

What this once again tells us is just how little influence the corporate media now have over public opinion. The media’s relentless pounding on Bush (combined with his dumb amnesty push) dropped the bottom out of W’s approval rating. Being falsely blamed by the media, Hurricane Katrina’s devastation of New Orleans would be the eventual death blow.

Meanwhile, this same media continuously circled the wagons for Obama, even as he was caught lying about the Benghazi disaster and oversaw a listless economy burdened by his tax increases, hyper-regulation, and a disaster called Obamacare.

This time, the media just can’t do it… Using all of their lies and combined narratives, the media cannot even push Trump’s approval ratings lower than Obama’s—a president they did everything to protect.

We now live in a world that was unthinkable just ten years ago, one where the media have lost all of its influence to shape public opinion and shape the public conversation. What Normal People are talking about is entirely different than the fake media’s fixation on things that don’t matter. But the thing is, the corrupt media were once able to make those things-that-don’t-matter matter, if not to the public at large, at least to Republican lawmakers and administration officials.

The regime media could once create an alternate reality where stupid stuff like pronouns and race hoaxes were all that mattered, and then intimidate the GOP into going along.

Today, this is how Trump and the real world roll:

The corporate media deserve nothing but our contempt. Normal People have their own media now — alternative media, social media, podcasts…

No doubt the corporate media still influence the lunatics on the far-left, especially when it comes to ginning them up to commit violence against us, but that just shows how desperate the media are—only the desperate turn to violence.

The bulk of us have moved past the corporate media, and no matter what they do, that toothpaste is never going back into the tube.

