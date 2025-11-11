Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife Says Daughter ‘Burst into Tears’ over Show Suspension, Son Asked If Trump Did It

Molly McNearney, the wife of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, revealed that their children were horrified upon learning that their father’s ABC show was suspended and immediately asked if President Donald Trump had a hand in it.

McNearney revealed on the We Can Do Hard Things podcast that she and Jimmy Kimmel immediately told their daughter and son, age 11 and 8 respectively, that his show was suspended.

Though the two “put on a mask” for the children upon their return from school, they eventually sat them down to break the news.

“Meanwhile, our phones are [going] buzz, buzz, buzz, buzz the whole time in our pockets, and there’s helicopters over our house,” she said.

Kimmel then told the children that his “show has been suspended,” which allegedly made his daughter cry.

“Our daughter immediately burst into tears. And she said, ‘I’ll sell my Labubus,'” McNearney said.

When their son asked if “the president had done this,” both McNearney and Kimmel allegedly told him “Yes.”

“Jimmy and I both believed that night that the show was never coming back,” McNearney said.

In the same interview, McNearney said that her she her relationships with Trump-supporting relatives have strained under the new administration.

“I’ve sent many emails to my family, like right before the election, saying, ‘I’m begging you. Here’s the 10 reasons not to vote for this guy. Please don’t.’ And I either got ignored by 90% of them or got truly insane response from a few,” she said on the podcast.