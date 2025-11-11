Sally Kirkland, ‘Anna,’ ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Actress, Dead at 84

Nov. 11 (UPI) — Anna and Charlie’s Angels actress Sally Kirkland died Tuesday at the age of 84, her representative confirmed.

The Golden Globe winner and New York native was placed in hospice care in Palm Springs, Calif., over the weekend.

She had been suffering from dementia for about a year and was recently injured in a shower fall.

Kirkland began her career as a member of artist Andy Warhol’s famed studio, The Factory, in the 1960s.

Her scores of acting credits include The Way We Were, A Star is Born, Private Benjamin, Hawaii Five-0, Police Story, Three’s Company, Starsky & Hutch, Falcon Crest, Valley of the Dolls, Roseanne, JFK, Bruce Almighty, 80 for Brady and Days of Our Lives.