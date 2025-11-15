Tiffany Haddish Doesn’t Believe the Moon Landing Happened: ‘There’s People Living There Right Now’

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish said she doesn’t believe the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing happened, claiming, “There’s people living on the moon right now.”

Haddish answered a question about whether she was a “conspiracy theorist” during Wednesday’s episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, revealing that she doesn’t think the 1969 moon landing happened.

“Tiffany, do you believe in the moon landing? Kim Kardashian doesn’t,” Andy Cohen asked, to which the Girls Trip star replied, “I believe that there’s people living on the moon right now. Do I believe we were there? No.”

Haddish went on to further confirm her stance, reiterating, “I don’t believe we [were] on the moon. I believe there’s people there, though.”

The Like a Boss actress’ remarks then prompted one of her friends to ask if she really didn’t “believe we landed on the moon.”

“Wait, you don’t believe Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon?” another of Haddish’s friends chimed in.

The Keanu star then responded, “I think, I think. We’ll talk about this later.”

Haddish is not the only celebrity to have recently shared her belief that the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing was not real.

Last month, Kim Kardashian tried to convince her All’s Fair co-star Sarah Paulson that the moon landing never happened, citing a ten-year-old video featuring Buzz Aldrin, in which she claimed the astronaut inadvertently admitted to the excursion being fake.

“He’s gotten old, and now he, like, slurs on his [interviews],” the SKIMS founder told Paulson during a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, adding, “I think it didn’t happen,” referring to the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing.

“I send her conspiracies all the time,” Kardashian told producers during a confessional interview.

Notably, the reality TV star was citing a video of Aldrin speaking at The Oxford Union Society.

“What was the scariest moment of the journey?” a student asked during the Q&A segment, to which the former astronaut replied, “Scariest? It didn’t happen. It could have been scary.”

Watch Below:

Light laughter commenced, followed by an audience member and a panelist saying something unintelligible to the then-85-year-old former astronaut, which conveyed that Aldrin had heard the question incorrectly.

“Oh, I’m glad somebody helps me,” Aldrin quipped, before recalling a story from the mission.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.