Elon Musk Mocks Billie Eilish After She Called Him a ‘Pathetic Pu**y Bitch Coward’

“She’s not the sharpest tool in the shed. ” That was Elon Musk’s mocking retort Monday night to left-wing pop singer Billie Eilish after she called him a “pathetic pussy bitch coward” for being wealthy during a global crisis.

Eilish singled Musk out at the recent WSJ Innovator Awards using her acceptance speech to castigate billionaires for allegedly hoarding their wealth when “people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country.”

The singer further shared several Instagram Stories from MyVoiceMyChoice detailing the many world issues Elon Musk could solve with his vast wealth if only he gave it to others as directed by her.

1.) End World Hunger 2.) Save Endangered Species 3.) Rebuild Gaza

Billie Eilish added an Instagram Story that said “etc…. fucking pathetic pussy bitch coward.”

Trillion dollar man Musk is having none of it and returned fire with his own response on X:

Tesla shareholders recently voted in favor of a $1 trillion pay package for the CEO, with the company announcing the proposal received 75 percent support among voting shares at its annual shareholders meeting in Austin, Texas.

As Breitbart News reported, the pay package, introduced by the Tesla board in September, consists of 12 tranches of shares that will be granted to Musk upon the company achieving certain milestones over the next decade.