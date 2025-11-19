Makeup Mogul Jeffree Star Slams Parents Pushing Transgenderism on Children: ‘F**king Weirdos’

Makeup mogul Jeffree Star is blasting parents who push transgenderism on kids calling them “fucking weirdos.”

The makeup icon, known for his outrageous personal style, spoke out on the issue during an appearance on The Skinny Confidential podcast.

“Why are we encouraging our kids to be a different gender and feed them false information when they’re so young?” he said.

“When I grew up and started looking different, my mother encouraged me to just be myself. When I started wearing makeup and being more feminine and wanting to do certain things… it wasn’t like ‘Oh my God, Jeffree needs, what do they call it now — gender affirming care’?” he added.

“It’s like when you’re a tomboy. Did your mom… did she cut your tits off at 13? Nowadays, it’s all these f–king weirdos telling their kids, ‘OMG you like a Barbie? You’re a woman!’ No that’s just a little boy experimenting and not knowing what the f–k he’s doing,” he added.

Star insisted that, even though he chooses to present with an effeminate look, he was not “sexualized” by his family as a kid. And he finds the massive cultural push for the radical LGBTQ agenda is “weird.”

“Why are we putting in cartoons, trans flags and all this stuff?” he asked. “I don’t agree with it, I think it’s too young. Why does a 5-year-old watching a Netflix cartoon show need to know about that right now?”

Star also said he disagrees with the whole debate over “pronouns.”

“You can only be a man, female or trans,” he exclaimed, adding. “What you think your identity is has nothing to do with what you’re sexually attracted to.”

Ultimately, Star also said he feels that the “trans and Queer” part of LGBTQ needs to be removed and should be in their “own category,” and said “Q and T — get off the alphabet sweetie.”

“LGB, that is your preference for what you are attracted to and what you like. Your identity issues and who you think you are is so separate. I don’t agree that they should be together,” he said.

