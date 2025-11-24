Nicki Minaj Prays for God’s Intervention to ‘Rescue the Hostages’ in Nigeria as Pope Leo, Trump Ramp up Pressure

Rap superstar Nicki Minaj called for God’s intervention in the effort to rescue the captured Christian hostages in Nigeria.

Minaj shared a video from Pope Leo XIV calling for the release of the 300 hostages who were abducted from a Catholic school in north-central Nigeria’s Niger state.

“Dear God, release your immediate intervention in this matter. Rescue the hostages & may the peace that surpasses all understanding fall upon their families right now. Lord, we know your power. With faith & thanksgiving in advance, we claim the victory. In the mighty name of JESUS,” Minaj wrote on X.

Minaj, a native of Trinidad and Tobago, has been an outspoken advocate for persecuted Christians in Nigeria ever since the Trump administration brought it to the forefront. Minaj also praised President Donald Trump after he issued a statement that he was “making Nigeria a ‘COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN.'”

“Thousands of Christians are being killed,” Trump wrote in his post at the end of October. “Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a ‘COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN’ — But that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, is slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done!”

Minaj said Trump’s statement made her “feel a deep sense of gratitude” as the anti-Christian attacks across Africa continue their long run of terror.

“We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other,” she said.

