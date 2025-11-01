Rap Mogul Nicki Minaj Praises Trump as He Intervenes in the ‘Mass Slaughter’ of Christians in Nigeria by Radical Islamists

Rap superstar Nicki Minaj praised President Donald Trump for intervening and taking the matter of the “mass slaughter” of Christians in Nigeria by radical Islamists “seriously.”

In a post on X, Minaj shared a screenshot of Trump’s post on Truth Social in which he spoke about how Christians in Nigeria were “facing an existential threat.” Minaj shared how reading Trump’s post gave her a “deep sense of gratitude,” and highlighted how in the United States people “can freely worship God.”

“Thousands of Christians are being killed,” Trump wrote in his post. “Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a ‘COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN’ — But that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, is slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done!”

Minaj responded in her post by thanking Trump and “his team for taking this seriously,” and called for lifting “every persecuted Christian” up in prayer.

“Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God,” Minaj wrote in her post. “No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other.”

“Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously,” Minaj added. “God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer.”

In Trump’s post, he called for Rep. Riley Moore (R-WV) to work with House Appropriations Committee Chairman Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) “to immediately look into this matter” and report back to the President with their findings.

“The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other Countries,” Trump added. “We want ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!”

In a statement to Newsweek, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, who serves as the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Nigeria, denied that there was a genocide taking place in Nigeria.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, and out of respect for all the victims and survivors around the world of this unique and appalling crime against humanity, let the record show that there is no genocide, now or ever, in Nigeria,” Tuggar said.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu — a Muslim — has also previously denied that there is religious persecution taking place in the country, describing it as “a lie from the pit of hell.”

Video Source: HBO

Last month, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) also sounded the alarm of the “mass murder of Christian by Islamist jihadists” in Nigeria, and accused officials in Nigeria of ignoring the matter.

In a post on X, Cruz shared an article from Reuters about how over 5,000 people had fled from Nigeria into Cameroon after Boko Haram terrorists “seized the border town of Kirawa.”

Breitbart News’s Frances Martel reported that on April 14, 2014, almost 300 schoolgirls had been abducted from “the Christian community of Chibok” by Boko Haram.