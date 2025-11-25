Fashion Notes: Melania Trump is Fashion Forward in Yves Saint Laurent-Inspired Look for Turkey Pardon

First Lady Melania Trump went full fashion-forward for the National Thanksgiving Turkey pardon ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House.

On Tuesday, Melania Trump attended the annual Thanksgiving Turkey pardon, wearing a Leon Bomber from Anine Bing, the Danish model turned fashion designer. The bomber jacket retails for $400.

Mrs. Trump paired the bomber jacket with a brown cashmere turtleneck, a tweed skirt from Ralph Lauren, and a pair of brown leather pumps from Christian Louboutin.

The look, styled by Hervé Pierre, is heavily inspired by Yves Saint Laurent — specifically the Parisian fashion house’s Fall 2023 collection presented by Anthony Vacarello.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.