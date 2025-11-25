Fashion Notes: Melania Trump is Fashion Forward in Yves Saint Laurent-Inspired Look for Turkey Pardon

First Lady Melania Trump went full fashion-forward for the National Thanksgiving Turkey pardon ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House.
On Tuesday, Melania Trump attended the annual Thanksgiving Turkey pardon, wearing a Leon Bomber from Anine Bing, the Danish model turned fashion designer. The bomber jacket retails for $400.
Mrs. Trump paired the bomber jacket with a brown cashmere turtleneck, a tweed skirt from Ralph Lauren, and a pair of brown leather pumps from Christian Louboutin.
The look, styled by Hervé Pierre, is heavily inspired by Yves Saint Laurent — specifically the Parisian fashion house’s Fall 2023 collection presented by Anthony Vacarello.
Model. on the runway at Saint Laurent Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Fashion Show on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk back to the Oval Office after participating in the White House turkey pardon ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on November 25, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 25: First lady Melania Trump (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump arrive for the 78th annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation in the Rose Garden of the White House on November 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump will pardon Gobble and alternate turkey Waddle, who were both raised in North Carolina and will live out the rest of their lives under the care of the Prestage Department of Poultry Science at North Carolina State University in Raleigh. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 25: First lady Melania Trump (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump arrive for the 78th annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation in the Rose Garden of the White House on November 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump will pardon Gobble and alternate turkey Waddle, who were both raised in North Carolina and will live out the rest of their lives under the care of the Prestage Department of Poultry Science at North Carolina State University in Raleigh. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump, right, watches as President Donald Trump pardons Gobble, the 2025 National Thanksgiving Turkey, during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. The National Thanksgiving Turkeys were raised in North Carolina, and today’s ceremony marks the 78th anniversary of the presentation. Photographer: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images
