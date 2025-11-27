David Letterman Smears President Trump as a ‘Dictator’

David Letterman is the latest far-left veteran of late-night TV to attack President Donald Trump, calling Trump a “dictator” and described his administration as “idiocy.”

Former Late Show host, who retired from TV in 2015, appeared as a guest on The Barbara Gaines Show this week, days after the president blasted Meyers for his “incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Trump took to his Truth Social account last week and wrote, “NBC’s Seth Meyers is suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage, likely due to the fact that his ‘show’ is a Ratings DISASTER. Aside from everything else, Meyers has no talent, and NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!”

On his former TV producer’s podcast, the 78-year-old Leterman backed Meyers, and early in the podcast said “I’ve never been more proud of Seth Meyers. That’s our old show, as a matter of fact. Yeah, we used to do that show, and he does a magical job.”

Letterman also absurdly hinted that he fears Trump could assassinate Meyers. “But just remember Seth, things happen. You know what I’m saying,” he said referencing the death of Hamas advocate and Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia.

They weren’t done roasting Trump, though. Toward the end of the show, Letterman took out after the president again, saying that the Trump administration is “a wonder of idiocy.” He then added that Trump is “our dictator” and hinted that he thinks Trump won’t leave office, and said, Trump is not going anywhere.”

“It’s like 18 times the worst behavior one has witnessed ever anywhere,” Letterman continued. “Think of the worst thing that you’ve ever seen humans accomplish. This is so much worse.”

