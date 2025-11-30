Watch: Doctor Tells Kim Kardashian She Has ‘Low’ Brain Activity

A doctor told Kim Kardashian that she has “low” activity in the frontal lobe of her brain during a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “Your brain is less active than it should be,” he said.

“What are those holes?” Kardashian is heard asking the doctor as he reviews brain scans on a computer, to which the medical professional replies, “Yeah, I don’t like that.”

The doctor then proceeded to explain to Kardashian that “the holes” mean “low activity.”

“Compared to this one, the front part of your brain is less active than it should be,” the doctor continued, comparing Kardashian’s brain scan with another one.

“With your frontal lobe, as they work now, it would be harder to manage stress, and that’s not good for you, especially as you’re studying and getting ready to take the boards,” he added.

Watch Below:

During a confessional from the episode, Kardashian told producers, “That just can’t be. It just can’t. Not accepting.”

The clip then cut back to the doctor, who said, “For whatever reason you’re not getting — and it could be the chronic stress that you’ve been under, trying to think about taking the boards in a couple of months, and studying ten hours a day, not to mention all the other things that go on in your life.”

“I got to get on a plan to really figure this out, because I have some shit to do this summer,” the reality TV star and SKIMS founder said to producers.

A brain’s frontal lobe is responsible for managing thinking, emotions, personality, judgment, self-control, muscle control and movements, and memory storage, among other things, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Earlier this month, Kardashian revealed the results of her first attempt to pass the California bar exam, saying, “Well… I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV. Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar.”

“Failing short isn’t failure — it’s fuel,” she added. “I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivated me even more.”

This came less than a week after the reality TV star admitted that she has turned to OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI chatbot for help on her exams when she was in law school — and even blamed the artificial intelligence for failing her law exams.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.