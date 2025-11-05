Kim Kardashian revealed that she turned to OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI chatbot for help on her exams when she was in law school, adding that the artificial intelligence was “always” wrong. “And then I’ll get mad, and I’ll, like, yell at it, and be, like, ‘You made me fail!'” the reality TV star said.

“I use it for legal advice, so when I need to know the answer to a question, I’ll take a picture and, like, put it in there,” Kardashian said of ChatGPT to her All’s Fair co-star Teyana Taylor during their Monday appearance on Vanity Fair‘s Lie Detector Test series.

Watch Below:

Taylor then asked if she considers that “cheating,” to which the SKIMS founder replied by suggested it is not, because the AI chatbot is “always wrong.”

“They’re always wrong,” Kardashian said, adding, “It has made me fail tests all the time, and then I’ll get mad, and I’ll, like, yell at it, and be, like, ‘You made me fail! Why did you do this?’ And it will talk back to me.”

In response to a question about whether or not she considers ChatGPT “a friend,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said the AI chatbot is more of “a frenemy.”

Kardashian — who graduated from her law program in May — went on to disclose that she after becoming frustrated with ChatGPT, she will later have a heart-to-heart conversation with the AI tool, in which she suggests to the chatbot that it needs to do better.

“But then I will talk to it and say, ‘Hey, you’re gonna make me fail. How does, like, that make you feel? That you need to really know these answers [and] I’m coming to you?'” the businesswoman said.

“And then it’ll say back to me, ‘This is just teaching you to trust your own instincts. You knew the answers all along,'” Kardashian added.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.