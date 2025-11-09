Kim Kardashian Reveals the Results of Her First Attempt to Pass the California Bar Exam

Less than a week after admitting that she often turned to OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI chatbot for help on her law school exams, the reality TV mogul Kim Kardashian has revealed the results of her first attempt to pass the California bar exam.

“Well…I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV,” Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram over the weekend. “Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up – just more studying and even more determination.”

“Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far. Failing short isn’t failure – it’s fuel,” she said about an exam that requires a score of at least 86 to pass. “I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivated me even more. Let’s go!”

During an appearance last week on Vanity Fair‘s Lie Detector Test, the SKIMS founder said of ChatGPT “I use it for legal advice, so when I need to know the answer to a question, I’ll take a picture and, like, put it in there.” She added that the AI tech is “always wrong” and that “It has made me fail tests all the time.”

Kardashian first revealed her desire to become a lawyer in 2019, following in the footsteps of her famed late father Robert Kardashian.