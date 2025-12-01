Melania Trump Announces New Production Company Titled After Her Secret Service Codename

First Lady Melania Trump announced her new production company titled after her former Secret Service code name: Muse Films.

Melania announced the new production company ahead of the release of her documentary, Melania, hitting theaters worldwide in January 2026. Directed by Rush Hour director Brett Ratner, the film will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.

“PRESENTING: MUSE FILMS My new production company. MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026,” the First Lady wrote in an X post on Friday.

According to TheWrap, Muse was the “Secret Service code name used for [Melania] during President Donald Trump’s first term in the office.”

“Step inside Melania Trump’s world as she orchestrates inauguration plans, navigates the complexities of the White House transition and reenters public life with her family,” the official synopsis for the documentary reads. “With exclusive footage capturing critical meetings, private conversations, and never-before-seen environments, ‘Melania’ showcases Mrs. Trump’s return to one of the world’s most powerful roles.”