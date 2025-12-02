Pop Star Sabrina Carpenter Erupts After White House Uses Her Song in ICE Video: ‘Evil and Disgusting’

Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter blasted the White House for using one of her songs for an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) video, calling the agency “inhuman,” “evil and disgusting” — not the criminals, rapists, and murderers ICE is arresting for deportation.

Carpenter was incensed when ICE used her song “Juno” for the White House video posted to X.

The White House captioned its X post with “Have you ever tried this one?” quoting a lyric from Carpenter’s song. “Bye-bye,” the White House added, followed by a pair of waving and heart eyes emojis.

But Carpenter was horrified over the over the video, as were some of her left-wing fans.

“This video is evil and disgusting,” Carpenter wrote Tuesday on X. “Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.

Carpenter is well-known for pushing far-left causes. In September, for instance, she filled the VMA awards stage with drag queens during her performance in support of the radical LGBTQ+ agenda.

The former Disney star has also advocated for transgenderism and in April riled the parents of her young fans because she emulated sexual acts onstage at her shows as preteens sat in the audience.

