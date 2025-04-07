Former Disney Star Sabrina Carpenter Slammed by Fans for Imitating Another Sex Position on Stage: ‘Kids Go to Your Shows!’

Former Disney star and singer Sabrina Carpenter was slammed by fans — again — after exhibiting a new sex position “for the lesbians” on stage during her latest salacious performance while on her Short n’ Sweet tour. “Kids go to your shows!” one social media user exclaimed.

In a video posted to social media, Carpenter can be seen getting on her knees while onstage and seemingly simulating oral sex during a performance of her sexually-charged song “Juno” in Stockholm, Sweden.

Notably, Carpenter sings about being so romantically interested in someone that she wants them to get her pregnant in the track eponymously named after the 2007 indie film, Juno, about an unplanned teen pregnancy.

“Wanna try out my fuzzy pink handcuffs? Oh, I hear you knockin’, baby, come on up. I know you want my touch for life. If you love me right, then who knows? I might let you make me Juno. You know I just might, let you lock me down tonight,” the 24-yar-old sings in the tune’s lyrics.

To the dismay of some of her fans — as well as the parents of kids who look up to the former Disney star — Carpenter has been acting out different sex positions during her concert performance of “Juno.”

“Grammy award winning Sabrina Carpenter is under fire after performing a ‘new Juno position for the lesbians’ during her Stockholm Short n Sweet tour that appears to be an imitation of oral fortification,” one X user wrote, sharing video footage of the display.

“[Sabrina Carpenter], little kids go to your shows,” another X user proclaimed, adding, “You are so not a role model.”

“How does she expect parents of the children at these shows to explain this?” a third asked.

“It is clear she is being exploited to mislead young girls. This is what selling your soul looks like,” another remarked.

Another X user called on Carpenter to just sing her songs “and stop pushing sexuality onto the kids who adore you.”

“I can’t understand this push to sexualize our children,” another lamented, adding, “I know it’s been going on for a while but as a parent seeing it now it’s just disgusting.”

“I don’t understand why all these young women whore themselves out for attention,” another X user said. “It’s disgusting and they’re just making themselves look bad. Sad what the music industry has turned into.”

“This gal is desperate for attention. It’s kinda sad,” another commented.

“Hollywood churns out some tacky and degenerate stuff and our country is screwed that there are so many fans for it,” another declared.

Some social media users disputed the type of sex position Carpenter imitated, with one X user arguing, “That’s motorboating titties. You guys have never ate a chick out if you think that’s oral.”

“Seems like she’s motor boating to me lol,” another agreed.

Nonetheless, since kicking off her tour on June 20, Carpenter has been imitating a wide array of various sex positions while singing the line, “Have you ever tried this one?”

The “Espresso” singer has also previously simulated oral sex with a microphone, as well as demonstrated the reverse cowgirl and missionary sex positions during her performances.

Last month, Carpenter exhibited a three-way sexual position — informally known as “the Eiffel Tower” — with two male dancers during a performance of “Juno” in Paris, France.

Carpenter is not the only ex-Disney star to have apparently become sex-obsessed since leaving the network to embark on a singing career.

Disney appears to have a proclivity for churning out young celebrities who become pop stars seemingly believing they are the first in the world to have discovered the concept of sex and relish in showcasing X-rated performances before large audiences.

In 2013, fellow former Disney star Miley Cyrus, then 20-years-old, infamously took to the stage at MTV’s Video Music Awards, where she performed a sexualized romp clad in a nude bikini, and ran a foam finger along her privates before twerking on singer Robin Thicke’s groin.

