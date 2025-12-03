Kiss Legend Gene Simmons to Testify for Musician Royalty Bill

Dec. 2 (UPI) — KISS frontman Gene Simmons said Tuesday that he was headed to Capitol Hill next week to back legislation intended to ensure musicians are fairly paid when radio stations play their work.

Simmons said in a statement that he would testify before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee during a hearing of the American Music Fairness Act, which has previously been introduced in Congress and been opposed by broadcasters.

The bipartisan bill is intended to close what its supporters call a loophole that allows AM/FM radio stations to avoid paying musicians royalties that are paid by digital platforms and streaming services, such as Spotify or SiriusXm.

“Having spent my career in the music and entertainment industry, I understand the vital importance of this issue,” Simmons said in a statement.

The bill is opposed by the National Association of Broadcasters. Curtis LeGeyt, the association’s president and CEO, told The Hill earlier this year that “local stations already pay millions in copyright and streaming fees.”

“Imposing new fees would undermine their ability to continue offering free, trusted news and emergency information to their listeners, not to mention a platform for artists to connect with listeners,” he continued.

Earlier this year, Simmons along with more than 300 other artists or their estates — ranging from Celine Dion to Tom Morello — signed a letter to congressional leaders in support of the bill. Radio stations make billions in advertising revenue from playing music made by artists who go uncompensated, according to the letter. The bill also seeks to protect smaller broadcasters by allowing them to play unlimited music for $1.37 a day.

Additionally, the lack of royalties in the United States means that foreign countries skip paying American artists when their songs are played overseas, causing them to lose out on nearly $300 million in income annually, the letter states.

Michael Huppe, president and CEO of SoundExchange, the non-profit designated by Congress to oversee the collection and distribution of streaming royalties to musicians, said he was hoping for Senate action.

“Recording artists are an essential part of our culture,” Huppe said in a statement. “It’s outrageous that, in 2025, they still are not paid fairly for the work they do. I hope that the Senate will remedy this inequity and act swiftly to pass this important legislation.”