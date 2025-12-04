Joe Rogan Says ‘AI Could Absolutely Return as Jesus’

Podcaster megastar Joe Rogan made a head-scratching claim this week when he said “AI could absolutely return as Jesus.”

Rogan cited the virgin birth to support his claim about Jesus returning in the form of AI.

“Jesus was born out of a virgin mother. What’s more virgin than a computer? If Jesus does return, you don’t think he could return as artificial intelligence? AI could absolutely return as Jesus,” he said.

While AI has certainly been discussed as playing a possible role in salvation history, it mostly has centered on it being the source of an actual anti-Christ, not the second coming. People on social media dismissed Rogan’s ideas as either dangerous or just plain weird.

“AI as Jesus would actually be the anti-Christ,” said on commenter on X.

“This is one of the most retarded things I’ve ever heard Joe say. If any AI claims to be the returned Christ, turn it TF off,” said another commenter on X.

“Machines can’t love you. God is love. We only feel love because God created us in his image and allows us to do so. A machine will never be able to love. Love only comes from God,” said another.

“Jesus would not do this, but the Antichrist absolutely will! The Bible describes the Antichrist not only as a human incarnated with Satan but also as the ‘image of the beast,’ suggesting he will exploit the power of AI,” said another.

Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan’s cinematic take on THE ODYSSEY has everyone losing their minds, but what if he directed A CHRISTMAS CAROL instead? Check out this hilarious trailer to see for yourself, or just follow along on socials – Instagram: @prolandfilms; X: @prolandfilms; YouTube: @prolandfilms.