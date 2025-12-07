Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Goes for High Glamour in Lagerfeld-Era Chanel

First Lady Melania Trump went for high glamour at the National Christmas Tree Lighting this year, wearing an off-the-runway coat from the late Karl Lagerfeld’s time at Chanel.
Melania Trump wore the wool-cashmere double-breasted coat on Thursday evening, pairing it with grey suede Manolo Blahnik thigh-high boots and leather gloves.
The coat is from Chanel’s 2017 Ready-to-Wear Collection, designed at the time by fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld, who passed in February 2019.
Needless to say, this coat is almost impossible to get your hands on and was likely purchased by Mrs. Trump before she ever became first lady.
US First Lady Melania Trump applauds after lighting up the National Christmas Tree at the Ellipse in Washington, DC, on December 4, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump smiles after lighting up the National Christmas Tree at the Ellipse in Washington, DC, on December 4, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty)
US First Lady Melania Trump (L), accompanied by President Donald Trump, press the button to light up the National Christmas Tree at the Ellipse in Washington, DC, on December 4, 2025. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)
First Lady Melania Trump listens to US President Donald Trump speak at the National Christmas Tree Lighting at the Ellipse in Washington, DC, on December 4, 2025. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty)
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 04: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in the 103rd National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the White House Ellipse on December 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. The tree is a 32-foot-tall red spruce from the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests in Virginia’s Highland County. This is the second year in a row that the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests have provided the tree. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
First Lady Melania Trump looks on as US President Donald Trump speaks at the National Christmas Tree Lighting at the Ellipse in Washington, DC, on December 4, 2025. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)
The following day, Mrs. Trump visited the Children’s National Hospital and read How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney? to a number of children. The visit is significant as it continues a long-time tradition among first ladies for the Christmas season.
For the visit, Mrs. Trump wore an Althea belted cow hair trench coat in burgundy from Paris-based designer Nour Hammour. The luxe coat was paired with a black silk dress and burgundy snakeskin stilettos from Christian Louboutin.
The coat once retailed for about $2,200 but is now sold out.
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 05: First lady Melania Trump arrives for a visit with patients and their families at Children’s National Hospital on December 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. The first lady visited the hospital to celebrate the winter holiday season and read children’s books to patients. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump reads the book “How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney” during a Children’s National Hospital holiday event in Washington, DC on December 5, 2025. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 05: First lady Melania Trump reads a children’s books to patients and their families at Children’s National Hospital on December 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. The first lady visited the hospital to celebrate the winter holiday season. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 05: First lady Melania Trump hugs 5-year-old patient Faith Hinkle at Children’s National Hospital on December 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. The first lady visited the hospital to celebrate the winter holiday season and read children’s books to patients. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump attends a holiday event at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC on December 5, 2025. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump greets patients and families as she attends a holiday event at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC on December 5, 2025. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty)
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 05: First lady Melania Trump hugs 5-year-old patient Faith Hinkle during a visit with patients and their families at Children’s National Hospital on December 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. The first lady visited the hospital to celebrate the winter holiday season and read children’s books to patients. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Most recently, for an Andrea Bocelli concert in the East Room of the White House, Mrs. Trump wore a black tulle-trimmed, scalloped silk-crepe midi dress from Valentino that retailed for about $5,400.
Mrs. Trump paired the frock, first featured in 2020 when Pierpaolo Piccioli was still at the helm of the Italian fashion house, with Roger Vivier Trompette black patent leather pumps with the brand’s iconic square buckle.
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 5: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania walk among Christmas decorations en route to the East Room at the White House on December 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. Andrea Bocelli performed a concert in the East Room for the President and first lady. (Photo by John McDonnell/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump, from left, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, President Donald Trump, and Veronica Berti Bocelli, wife of Andrea Bocelli, walk to the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. Trump praised cooperation between the US, Canada and Mexico at Friday’s World Cup draw, even as divisions over North American trade and immigration policy threaten to overshadow next year’s global soccer tournament hosted by the three neighboring countries. Photographer: Leigh Vogel/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images
