Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Goes for High Glamour in Lagerfeld-Era Chanel

First Lady Melania Trump went for high glamour at the National Christmas Tree Lighting this year, wearing an off-the-runway coat from the late Karl Lagerfeld’s time at Chanel.

Melania Trump wore the wool-cashmere double-breasted coat on Thursday evening, pairing it with grey suede Manolo Blahnik thigh-high boots and leather gloves.

The coat is from Chanel’s 2017 Ready-to-Wear Collection, designed at the time by fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld, who passed in February 2019.

Needless to say, this coat is almost impossible to get your hands on and was likely purchased by Mrs. Trump before she ever became first lady.

The following day, Mrs. Trump visited the Children’s National Hospital and read How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney? to a number of children. The visit is significant as it continues a long-time tradition among first ladies for the Christmas season.

For the visit, Mrs. Trump wore an Althea belted cow hair trench coat in burgundy from Paris-based designer Nour Hammour. The luxe coat was paired with a black silk dress and burgundy snakeskin stilettos from Christian Louboutin.

The coat once retailed for about $2,200 but is now sold out.

Most recently, for an Andrea Bocelli concert in the East Room of the White House, Mrs. Trump wore a black tulle-trimmed, scalloped silk-crepe midi dress from Valentino that retailed for about $5,400.

Mrs. Trump paired the frock, first featured in 2020 when Pierpaolo Piccioli was still at the helm of the Italian fashion house, with Roger Vivier Trompette black patent leather pumps with the brand’s iconic square buckle.

The stilettos retail for about $975.

