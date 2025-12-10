Watch: Rachel Maddow Demands CBS, Paramount Skydance Reverse Stephen Colbert Cancellation

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow has urged CBS and its parent company, Skydance Paramount, to reconsider its decision to cancel Stephen Colbert’s late-night show.

Maddow told Nicolle Wallace on her The Best People podcast that Paramount-Skydance merger has been a “huge embarrassment.”

“Maybe you can now see where in history you’re going to end up, and now’s your chance to try to alter that and try to get right,” Maddow said. “And I think that a lot of institutions are in that same boat.”

Even though CBS said the decision to cancel the show was “purely financial,” given his poor ratings and high overhead, Maddow said that the company got rid of Colbert for political reasons.

“It was absolutely transparent what CBS and Paramount were doing with getting rid of Stephen Colbert. ‘Oh, it’s a financial decision.’ Right, because having the highest-rated late-night show in America for years is somehow financially unsustainable now when it wasn’t before?” Maddow said.

“At the same time that you’ve got Trump-connected oligarchs taking over this company and putting a right-wing blogger in charge of CBS News,” she added.

Maddow hoped that CBS and Paramount would reconsider the decision to cancel the show.

“They announced the cancellation of Colbert – everybody knows what it’s about,” Maddow said. “They’re trying to sort of live down their shame already, and I think in terms of the way they are capitulating, the CBS News takeover has been a huge embarrassment to everybody involved in it. And, you know, they should reverse the decision about Colbert. He’s still on the air now, he’s still got a few months on the horizon left before they plan on taking him off the air. They should change that.”

