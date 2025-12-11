David Letterman Gushes over Jimmy Kimmel as ‘Leader’ of the Trump ‘Resistance,’ Calls a ‘Fool’

Former late-night TV comedian David Letterman has crowned current late-night host Jimmy Kimmel as the “leader” of the Trump resistance and blasted the president as a “fool.”

The long-retired Letterman appeared on Tuesday’s broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel Live! where the two stroked each other’s egos and commiserated over their extreme left-wing political outlooks.

During the visit, Letterman told Kimmel, “People are aware of the fact that you are the leader of the resistance.” Kimmel then added that he feels he is a “totally ineffective leader of the resistance.”

Letterman also took a shot at network executives by asking if the show was actually going to be aired, and insisted he “can never keep track with [Kimmel] getting yanked off” the air.

Kimmel was famously suspended for several days in September after he went on the air and lied saying that the accused murderer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk is a member of the MAGA movement.

Later in the interview, Letterman blasted Trump for being a fool.

“I’m going to suck up to you because I feel like if I kind of tag along with you, I’ll be glorified in retrospect,” Letterman told Kimmel. “Now, this is irrespective of the party or political ideology, irrespective of party or political ideology. If the leader of the free world is a fool, the leader of the free world then should expect and examine every bit of ridicule he receives. Irrespective! You see how that makes me look good.”

“It does make you look good,” Kimmel joked before buttering Letterman up by adding, “Well, if I’ve done anything right, I definitely learned it from you.”

Despite the suspension and Kimmel’s bottom-dwelling ratings, ABC has announced that it has given Kimmel a one-year contract extension, guaranteeing that Kimmel’s late-night show will air through 2027.

