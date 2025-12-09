Jimmy Kimmel Signs 12-Month Contract Extension with Disney’s ABC

(UPI) — Jimmy Kimmel, the late night host who was suspended by ABC over comments he made after the deadly shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, has signed a one-year contract extension through May 2027.

Kimmel’s contract to host Jimmy Kimmel Live! was set to expire in May, before he signed the extension on Monday. Kimmel, who started hosting the show in 2003, is currently in his 24th season. He has also hosted the Academy Awards and currently hosts Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Just last month, Kimmel told Bloomberg he was undecided as to whether he would stay on.

“I often answer that question, and then I do the opposite of what I said,” Kimmel replied, when asked about his future. “I previously said, ‘This is going to be like my last one,’ the last three contracts. So I’ve learned not to say anything anymore, because it upsets my staff. It’s best that when I make a decision, I will make that decision.”

Kimmel blamed President Donald Trump in September after Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr threatened punitive action if ABC refused to pull Kimmel’s show for his comments on Kirk, in which he criticized conservatives for trying to “score political points” for characterizing his alleged shooter as anything but MAGA.

While ABC — which operates on public airwaves — suspended Kimmel, the network’s parent company Disney decided to allow the show to return a week later. Kimmel used his returning opening monologue to denounce Trump for the FCC’s threats and ABC’s actions, which he said targeted his free speech.

On Monday, Kimmel told his staff that while he believes late-night television has staying power, the high price of $120 million a year to produce the show is a problem.

“I don’t think there’s a reason for these shows to go away. I think they are different,” Kimmel said.

“These shows started out because they were a way to get high priced talent for almost free. That was the whole trick. That was the whole reason they started these shows. It was deemed to be promotional,” he added. “So, the idea that these shows need to cost $120 million is crazy.”