Singer SZA Rebukes White House ‘Inhumanity’ for Using Her Song in Pro-ICE Ad: ‘Evil n Boring’

Singer SZA has rebuked the White House for using one her songs in a pro-ICE, dismissing it as rage bait both “evil” and “boring.”

The White House used SZA’s song “Big Boy, originally used in an 2022 Saturday Night Live sketch, to promote Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportations.

“We heard it’s cuffing szn,” the White House posted on social media in reference to the song’s lyrics. “Bad news for criminal illegal aliens. Great news for America.”

SZA hit back on X, calling it “Evil n Boring.”

“White House rage baiting artists for free promo is PEAK DARK ..inhumanity +shock and aw tactics,” she wrote. “Evil n Boring.”

SZA’s manager Punch also chimed in on X.

“Trying to provoke [artists] to respond in order to help spread propaganda and political agendas is nasty business. Knock it off,” Punch wrote.

In a statement to Variety, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson commented, “Thank you, SZA, for drawing even more attention to the tremendous work America’s ICE officers are doing by arresting dangerous criminal illegal aliens from American communities.”

SZA’s complaint about the White House’s use of her song to promote ICE follows singer Sabrina Carpenter calling out the use of her song “Juno” last week.

“This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda,” she wrote on social media,” said Sabrina Carpenter.

Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan’s cinematic take on THE ODYSSEY has everyone losing their minds, but what if he directed A CHRISTMAS CAROL instead? Check out this hilarious trailer to see for yourself, or just follow along on socials – Instagram: @prolandfilms; X: @prolandfilms; YouTube: @prolandfilms.