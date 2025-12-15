Nick Reiner, the son of Hollywood director Rob Reiner and producer Michele Singer Reiner, has been booked on murder charges in a case involving the death of his parents, announced Los Angeles County Chief Jim McDonnell.

“We have our robbery/homicide division handling the investigation. They worked throughout the night on this case and were able to take into custody Nick Reiner, a suspect in this case,” said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell.

“He was subsequently booked for murder and is being held on $4 million bail,” McDonnell added.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to a medical aid request shortly after 3:30 p.m. and found a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman dead inside. Reiner turned 78 in March.

Detectives with the Robbery Homicide Division were investigating an “apparent homicide” at Reiner’s home, said Capt. Mike Bland with the Los Angeles Police Department. Investigators were questioning a family member

Nick Reiner was evenitally arrested overnight. He was booked early Monday morning and lodged in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s jail around 7am on Monday.