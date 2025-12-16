Nolte: Fallon Under Fire (Not Really) for Not Attacking Trump During His Rob Reiner Tribute

Jimmy Fallon is under attack (not really) from the entertainment media and the political left for not attacking President Donald Trump during his tribute to the late Rob Reiner.

“Jimmy Fallon’s on-air tribute for Rob Reiner left fans divided after the late-night host went with a short, but sweet message that made no mention of Donald Trump,” reports the far-left Wrap.

“Rob was a frequent guest here on the show, and everyone here would line up around his dressing room and say ‘hi’ or tell him something that they loved,” Fallon observed. “What he’s given to the world through his art. From All in the Family to going into directing great movies like Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, A Few Good Men, When Harry Met Sally, Spinal Tap, producing Seinfeld. Everyone felt like they had a personal connection to Rob Reiner and his work.”

The Wrap then highlighted a bunch of nobodies complaining online.

“It’s disappointing that you aren’t defending him the way Seth Meyers did; by addressing how inhumane Trump’s post was about both who Reiner was as a person and the fact he made his killing all about ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome,’” said one YouTube nobody elevated by the Wrap.

“Comedians are supposed to speak truth to power, and you consistently shy away from anything that could land you in the same hot water as Kimmel or Colbert from the President’s complaining and threats. Seth has put himself on the line to say what is right, you pretend it just isn’t happening,” complained another nobody elevated by the Wrap.

“The passing? You mean the insane slaughter. Wow, a whole minute and half? Don’t spend too much time, Jimmy,” whined yet another nobody elevated by the Wrap.

The news here isn’t that Fallon kept it classy. The news here certainly isn’t disappointing these nobodies. No, the news here is the Wrap using these nobodies as an excuse to manufacture an issue out of this, to create a story where none exists, because the Wrap wants Fallon to be punished for not following the left’s Plantation’s orders that demand 100 percent fealty, which means you must always be hating on Donald Trump.

Jimmy Fallon was bullied into joining the boorish Jimmy Kimmel and boorish Stephen Colbert into turning his Late Night show into an anti-Trump Hate Fest, and now that he seems to want to move on and return to the 60-plus-year tradition of a non-partisan Tonight Show, he’s getting bullied again.

It’s all so stupid.

This is how our fake media manufactures a desired controversy where none exists.

