Rob Reiner’s Wife Michele Singer Took the Photo for Donald Trump’s Book ‘The Art of the Deal’

Rob Reiner’s wife Michele Singer was the photographer who took the image that graced the cover of President Donald Trump’s publishing breakthrough in 1987. The book that soon became a bestseller was The Art of the Deal.

Michele Singer Reiner was widely known as a producer for Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, God & Country, Albert Brooks: Defending My Life and Shock and Awe, according to IMDB.

Earlier in her career, Fortune notes she photographed the cover image of Donald Trump for his 1987 book triumph.

The book reached number one on the New York Times Best Seller list, stayed there for 13 weeks, and altogether held a position on the list for 48 weeks.

She also worked as a photographer on the “MysteryDisc” video games, according to the New York Post.

As Breitbart News reported, actor-director Rob Reiner and Michele were found dead in their Brentwood home on Sunday.

Nick Reiner, the son of the couple, has been booked on murder charges, announced Los Angeles County Chief Jim McDonnell.

“We have our robbery/homicide division handling the investigation. They worked throughout the night on this case and were able to take into custody Nick Reiner, a suspect in this case,” said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell.

“He was subsequently booked for murder and is being held on $4 million bail,” McDonnell added.