Fashion Notes: Every Single Fashion Moment from Melania Trump’s Feature Documentary ‘Melania’

The trailer for First Lady Melania Trump’s new feature-length documentary, titled “Melania” and out in theaters January 30, has dropped and it’s a fashion devotee’s dream.

“Amazon MGM Studios’ film MELANIA offers unprecedented access to the 20 days leading up to the 2025 Presidential Inauguration — through the eyes of the First Lady herself,” a statement from Amazon MGM Studios reads.

The trailer captures Melania Trump, as well as her team which includes fashion confidant Hervé Pierre, planning and readying her move back to Washington, DC, after her husband won a second term in last year’s presidential election.

Of course, with that return comes the start of a new White House wardrobe — and, most significantly, her inaugural look and gown for the presidential balls.

Loyal Fashion Notes readers can thank me later because here, I’ve screen-grabbed every fashion moment from the “Melania” trailer, including the original sketch of Mrs. Trump’s custom gown from Mr. Pierre.

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say this is our Super Bowl.

