George Clooney’s Sister, Adelia ‘Ada’ Zeidler, Dies at 65

Dec. 21 (UPI) — Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker George Clooney is mourning the death of his sister, Adelia “Ada” Zeidler, at the age of 65.

Her obituary said she “died peacefully surrounded by the people she loved on Friday” at a hospital in her native Kentucky.

“A talented artist, she shared her skills as an elementary art teacher at Augusta Independent School for several years. In high school, her academic achievements qualified her to be a National Merit Scholar,” her obituary read. “Her love for reading connected her with other readers in a local book club. She was also a member of the Augusta Art Guild and was a past grand marshal of Augusta’s Annual White Christmas Parade.”

She is survived by her brother, parents Nick and Nina, her husband Kenny and children Nick and Allison.

TMZ said she worked for years as an elementary school teacher and remained out of the public eye, although she did attend her brother’s posh wedding to Amal Alamuddin in Venice in 2014.

“My sister, Ada, was my hero,” George Clooney, 64, said in a statement to People.com. “She faced down cancer with courage and humor. I’ve never met anyone so brave. Amal and I will miss her terribly.”