Watch: Russell Brand Roasts Katy Perry’s Romance with ‘Globalist Stooge’ Justin Trudeau

Hollywood actor and comedian, turned Youtube megastar, Russell Brand took a few jabs at his ex-wife, pop star Katy Perry, and her new boyfriend, “globalist stooge” Justin Trudeau, from the Turning Point USA stage in Phoenix.

Brand took the stage on Friday as one of the event’s many guests and delivered a few jokes about Trudeau, the former Canadian Prime Minister, who many dismiss as the perfect example of a woke metro-sexual.

Brand was briefly married to Perry from 2010 to 2012 after they met on the set of his 2010 film, Get Him to the Greek. After their divorce, Perry hooked up with actor Orlando Bloom for a while. But more recently she has become involved with Trudeau.

“Look, Katy Perry, I was married to her. I love her still, and I’m glad that her mom’s in the room to hear me say this, but, look, I was OK with Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau? C’mon, man. Don’t put me in a category with that guy. That globalist stooge,” Brand said from the TPUSA stage.

Perry and Trudeau made their relationship official in a December 6 post on Instagram.

Brand had much more to talk about at TPUSA, though.

In another segment of his appearance at the TPUA even, Brand said that he will “never be in Hollywood again.”

“I’m not interested in the arts of deception, and false illusion and false idols, and celebrity,” he said. “I’m just saying that for me, the experiences I’ve had. I can’t do it.”

Brand also told the crowd about his reawakening to belief.

“I’ve got to tell you, I lived a dumb, hedonic, Hollywood life. To go from a Hollywood headiness to a Bible believing Christian is a big journey. But we’ve got a lot of big journeys ahead of us. A lot of radical change. I didn’t think it was possible to be changed in the way that I’ve been changed. I thought it was inconceivable, unimaginable,” he said.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston