Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Dons Givenchy for White House Christmas Card

First Lady Melania Trump wore a structured black gown for the annual White House Christmas portrait alongside her husband, President Donald Trump.

The portrait, taken by longtime Trump administration photographer Andrea Hanks, shows the president and first lady in the Cross Hall of the White House.

Melania Trump wore a structured wool blend crepe evening gown from Givenchy for the portrait with black suede Manolo Blahniks, the look she wore at the Kennedy Center Honors weeks ago. Mrs. Trump also wore jeweled earrings and a diamond bracelet from her personal collection.

The Givenchy gown retails for $6,800.

The last time Mrs. Trump posed for a White House Christmas portrait was in December 2020, just before her husband left office the following year.

For that portrait, Mrs. Trump wore a luxe Christian Dior tuxedo that featured a traditional cummerbund and black satin along the lapel and pant legs. The tux was paired with black patent leather Christian Louboutin stilettos.

Two years prior, in 2018, Mrs. Trump posed with President Trump for the White House Christmas portrait in a white sequined Celine turtleneck dress. In 2017, Mrs. Trump wore a glittering black dress from Spanish label Delpozo.

