Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Poses in Luxe Dior Tuxedo for Christmas Photo With President Trump

First Lady Melania Trump posed for the official White House Christmas photo in a luxe tuxedo that evokes her fierce style that she has made a signature.

Melania Trump posed alongside President Donald Trump for the official White House Christmas photo in a sleek Christian Dior tuxedo that features a traditional cummerbund and black satin along the lapel and pant legs.

Mrs. Trump paired the tuxedo with black leather Christian Louboutin stilettos.

The look harks back to Mrs. Trump’s photoshoot from January 2016 where she posed in a feminine tuxedo and Christian Louboutin stilettos in Trump Tower in New York City, New York. In those photos, Mrs. Trump wore an oversized bow tie.

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS are seen December 10, in their official 2020 Christmas portrait,on the Grand staircase of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/PA63RYGSKE — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 18, 2020

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.