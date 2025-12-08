Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is Black Tie Chic in Givenchy for Kennedy Center Honors

First Lady Melania Trump was black tie chic for the 48th Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on Sunday evening.

For the formal occasion, Melania Trump chose a structured wool blend crepe evening gown in black from Givenchy by Sarah Burton, the design powerhouse who took over Alexander McQueen following the death of the brand’s namesake.

The gown features a tuxedo tail-inspired bodice and retails for about $6,800.

Mrs. Trump paired the gown with a pair of black suede Manolo Blahnik pumps, a staple of the first lady’s White House wardrobe, as well as jewels from her personal collection.

The Manolo Blahniks retail for $865.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.