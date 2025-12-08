Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is Black Tie Chic in Givenchy for Kennedy Center Honors

First Lady Melania Trump was black tie chic for the 48th Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on Sunday evening.
For the formal occasion, Melania Trump chose a structured wool blend crepe evening gown in black from Givenchy by Sarah Burton, the design powerhouse who took over Alexander McQueen following the death of the brand’s namesake.
The gown features a tuxedo tail-inspired bodice and retails for about $6,800.
Mrs. Trump paired the gown with a pair of black suede Manolo Blahnik pumps, a staple of the first lady’s White House wardrobe, as well as jewels from her personal collection.
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 07: President of the United States Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 07: President of the United States Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 07: President of the United States Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 07: President of the United States Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 07: Melania Trump attends the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 07: Melania Trump attends the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 07: President of the United States Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 07: (L-R) President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the 48th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/WireImage)
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 07: (L-R) President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the 48th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/WireImage)
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 07: First Lady Melania Trump attends the 48th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 07: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. The 2025 Kennedy Center Honorees are Sylvester Stallone, George Strait, the rock band KISS, Gloria Gaynor, and Michael Crawford. (Photo by Allison Robbert/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 07: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. The 2025 Kennedy Center Honorees are Sylvester Stallone, George Strait, the rock band KISS, Gloria Gaynor, and Michael Crawford. (Photo by Allison Robbert/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the 48th Kennedy Center Honors gala at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on December 7, 2025. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the 48th Kennedy Center Honors gala at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on December 7, 2025. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 07: First Lady Melania Trump attends the 48th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 07: President of the United States Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 07: President of the United States Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 07: President of the United States Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 07: (L-R) U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the 48th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 07: Melania Trump attends the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 07: President of the United States Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 07: Melania Trump attends the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the 48th Kennedy Center Honors gala at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on December 7, 2025. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 07: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. The 2025 Kennedy Center Honorees are Sylvester Stallone, George Strait, the rock band KISS, Gloria Gaynor, and Michael Crawford. (Photo by Allison Robbert/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the 48th Kennedy Center Honors gala at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on December 7, 2025. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 07: (L-R) U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the 48th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the 48th Kennedy Center Honors gala at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on December 7, 2025. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the 48th Kennedy Center Honors gala at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on December 7, 2025. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 07: President of the United States Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 07: President of the United States Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.