Joe Rogan, Tom Segura Mock Bill Clinton’s Epstein Files Statement: ‘The Killer Joining the Search Party’

Podcaster Joe Rogan and comedian Tom Segura suggested that the released files about convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein could be fake while also roasting former President Bill Clinton’s response to being in so many of them.

Rogan revealed his thoughts on the many thousands of files pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein that were released this week while speaking with fellow comedian Tom Segura on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“They’re doing it so slowly. Like, you guys have had this stuff for a year,” Rogan said

“And we were promised multiple times, it’s coming, it’s coming,” Segura added.

Rogan then suggested that AI could have been used to redact names.

“Doesn’t it seem like you could throw all of that into AI at this stage in the game and just redact the names of the victims and let’s go?” Rogan asked.

Segura and Rogan said the rollout felt like the Trump administration was “watching someone’s back.”

Both Rogan and Segura were also responding to a statement released by former President Bill Clinton that said the Trump DOJ’s release of the files were protecting someone.

“What the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected,” a statement from a Clinton spokesperson read. “We do not know whom, what or why. But we do know this: We need no such protection.”

“This is like the killer pretending to be the detective. ‘We have got to solve this crime. We do not know who!’” Rogan said while reading the statement.

“This is the killer joining the search party,” Segura said.

“We got photos of you in a hot tub, buddy,” Rogan added.

Rogan concluded that the Clinton statement meant some kind of deal was made.

“This means a deal was made,” he said. “So if you release a press release like that, it means the call went well. You got a deal in. ‘Whew, we’re good! All we have to do is let him run for a third term.’”

