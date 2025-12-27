Alec Baldwin Says ‘Faith in God’ Helped Him Overcome Suicidal Thoughts After Shooting Woman to Death

Left-wing actor Alec Baldwin claims he has been dealing with a long list of health issues after he shot and killed Halyna Hutchins in 2021 on the set of his western film Rust.

Hutchins was shot and killed when Baldwin rehearsed a pistol draw during the production of Rust. Shockingly, the film’s armorer had loaded the gun — which was a real firearm, not a fake prop– with a live bullet. Neither the armorer nor Baldwin looked at the firearm to notice it was actually loaded with a live bullet. Consequently, when Baldwin lifted the weapon, it discharged and the bullet struck Hutchins in the chest. She soon succumbed to her wound and died.

Now, four years after the incident, Baldwin claims during an appearance on the Dopey: On the Dark Comedy of Drug Addiction podcast that he is still troubled by the shooting.

“The people I was most concerned about, the people I had the deepest pain for, were my wife and my kids,” the 30 Rock star said.

“My kids would see me sitting in a corner, I couldn’t even move,” Baldwin claimed. “There was a point in time where I took a nap every day for a year, right after they announced they were going to raise the charges again.”

Baldwin was charged several times for the killing of the movie’s cinematographer but was not convicted.

“I don’t want to dwell on this. I just want to say that this was very painful for my wife and my family, my sisters and brothers, and so forth, my colleagues,” Baldwin said. “And I can tell you, it broke every nerve in my body, spiritually, financially, work-wise, my career, my wife, my kids, my friends, my health.”

“What it’s done to my health. I mean, if I told you what my health conditions have been since October 21st of 2021 — it’s taken 10 years off my life,” he stated. “It’s taken at least 10 years off my life.”

Baldwin claimed that the whole situation made him contemplate suicide.

“It’s really kind of unappealing to me because to talk about killing yourself and to actually kill yourself are two so profoundly distinctive things. I think a lot of people — I think countless people think about killing themselves and ending their life, and then very few do,” he said.

The volatile actor then claimed that he was targeted by prosecutors who only wanted to “get their names in the paper.”

“That’s what they wanted,” he insisted. “And I mean, thank God for this judge who called in on them and said, you know, what you’re doing is reprehensible.”

In the end, Baldwin claims that “God” helped him get through it all. “But somehow I found the faith in God to, you know, not kill myself tomorrow. Let’s wait one more day,” he said.

Ultimately, Rust was a massive financial failure and only earned $26,000 of its $8 million budget.

