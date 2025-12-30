Comedian Shane Gilli is unhappy that the Department of Homeland Security is making meme-styled, funny videos for Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

Gillis appeared on a recent edition of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast and took issue with the social media campaign the Trump administration is running for ICE.

“You can’t defend it,” Gillis said, adding, “fucking ICE is making funny videos about deporting people. I’m like, ‘damn dude,’ that’s fucking terrible.'”

A few minutes later he added, “The truth, though, is like, yeah, sure, illegal immigration, we should fix that. Don’t fucking make it funny. It’s a serious thing. It’s a serious thing you’re doing.”

Gillis also added that “a lot” of the people running ICE “are obviously just weird fucking psychos, that are in that world.”

The comedian has taken aim at Donald Trump before. In July he took a shot at the president from the left’s paradigm of January 6 hysteria.

Gillis trolled everyone during his ESPY Awards opening monologue in July, from Caitlin Clark to Jeffrey Epstein to Trump to Aaron Rodgers.

“Donald Trump wants to stage a UFC fight on the White House lawn; the last time he staged a fight in D.C., Mike Pence almost died,” said Gillis, referencing January 6.

He then trolled the Trump administration for calling the Jeffrey Epstein files a “hoax.”

“There was supposed to be an Epstein joke here, but it got deleted, must have probably deleted itself, right?” he said. “Probably never existed. Actually. Let’s move on as a country and ignore that.”

Gillis also suffered attacks from fans by partnering with floundering beer brand Bud Light as it tried to rehabilitate its reputation in the wake of an ad campaign with the transvestite Dylan Mulvaney.

The comedian rose to infamy as a victim of cancel culture. He was hired to be a cast member on Saturday Night Live but was fired before his first episode due to politically incorrect jokes on his podcast eliciting outrage from woke activists. Gillis independently carved out a successful career as a standup comic and actor, eventually becoming famous enough to host SNL.

