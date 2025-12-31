Watch: Disney Cast Member Injured Protecting Guests from Runaway 400-Pound Boulder

An heroic Disney cast member was injured Tuesday after he tried to stop a 400-pound boulder from crashing into the guest arena. In doing so he prevented a potentially serious accident at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The heart-stopping incident happened when a large stunt prop malfunctioned during a live performance of the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!.

The Sun reports dramatic footage shared across social media shows the terrifying boulder emerge from a cloud of smoke before deviating off a rocky ledge and speeding towards a petrified audience.

The brave, unidentified staff member acted instantly. He immediately recognises the danger and fearlessly throws himself in front of the fast-moving object.

The boulder is ricocheted out of harm’s way as the man takes a heavy tumble, before people rush to his aid.

The vision shows a few audience members jumped up as other staff members rushed to fully stop the prop boulder and help the downed man.

The NY Post reports Walt Disney World did not immediately respond to the outlet’s request for comment regarding the incident and the staff member’s condition.

“The cast member was able to walk but was bleeding on the head,” one audience member posted on Reddit.

A similar incident reportedly occurred at the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! last year, according to multiple reports and social media posts.