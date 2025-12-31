Watch — Michael Rapaport Announces Campaign for New York Mayor to Challenge ‘Zohran the Moron’: ‘I’m Not Playing Games’

Actor Michael Rapaport announced that he will be running for Mayor of New York City in 2029. “I’m not playing games,” the actor said, declaring there will be problems for “Zohran the Moron.”

“I will be running for Mayor of New York in a few years,” Rapaport declared during Tuesday’s episode of the I Am Rapaport Stereo Podcast.

“I’m announcing this today, because in a couple of hours, Zohran the Moron will be stepping in as the Mayor of New York, and I’m not going to sit back and wait for what the fuck this bullshit artist, two-bit, con man is going to do. I am taking action,” he added.

The True Romance star went on to say that while New York City’s next mayoral race is “a few years away,” he wants “this motherfucker to know that I am coming.”

“I am coming to take back New York City from him and his entire cabinet of bullshit artists,” Rapaport asserted. “I am announcing my candidacy to be mayor of New York. Let this roll off your tongue: Mayor Rapaport. Mayor Rapaport. It has a fucking ring.”

“I’m not playing games. I’m not bullshitting around,” the Deep Blue Sea actor continued. “I will be running for Mayor of New York in a few years, 2028 — that’s when I will get started to take back New York City.”

“Come 2029, there’s gonna be a lot of fucking problems for Zohran the Moron. Bullshit artist, Zohran the Moron,” he added. “I cannot believe this guy will be becoming Mayor of New York City in a couple of days — in my city, New York City.”

The “first thing” that Rapaport will be running his campaign on, is “there ain’t nothing free,” he said.

“Nothing will be free in New York City, because nothing will be free in Zohran the Moron’s New York City. I will be running my campaign on the fact that — I can’t guarantee you anything for free,” the actor explained.

“I will do my best to protect New Yorkers. I will do my best to have New York be the most affordable, safest, lucrative city it could possibly be,” he continued.

And if he “screws up,” Rapaport said, he will “acknowledge it, apologize, and try to do better.”

“I won’t be lying. I won’t be smiling. I won’t be selling you all kind of wolf tickets and bullshit,” the Beautiful Girls actor proclaimed. “That’s my speech. That is the platform I will be running on. My campaign will probably launch in the middle of 2028, 2029 will be mine.”

“I know you guys think I’m playing,” Rapaport added. “I’m not playing.”

Last month, Rapaport slammed Democrat Socialist New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani over his refusal to call on the terrorist group Hamas to lay down their arms, declaring, “He is so full of fucking shit.”

The actor — said Mamdani will “say anything to get elected” based on empty promises and focus group data — has also blasted the 34-year-old Democrat Socialist “pretending to be a man of the people.”

“This clown wants New Yorkers to think he’s one of us,” Rapaport said. “He ain’t from here. He don’t move like us, don’t talk like us, don’t live like us. Zohran the Moron, the walking LinkedIn profile pretending to be a man of the people.”

“A cosplay New Yorker with a fake smile and a script full of empty promises,” he added. “Everything that comes out his mouth is a focus-grouped lie. He’ll say anything to get elected — then blame everyone else when it all falls apart.”

