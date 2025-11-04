Michael Rapaport Slams Zohran Mamdani Over His Refusal to Condemn Hamas: ‘He Is So Full of F**king S**t’

Michael Rapaport slammed Democrat Socialist New York City mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani over his refusal to call on the terrorist group Hamas to lay down their arms. “He is so full of fucking shit,” the actor declared.

“He was asked, ‘Are you for Hamas laying down their guns?’ The lady asked him that — and he’s, like, fucking talking about the sky is green and blue, and da da da,” Rappaport told Bill Maher of Mamdani in a recent interview.

The True Romance star went on to note that while Mamdani refuses to provide an unequivocal answer on Hamas, the self-proclaimed socialist is “clear” about issues, such as arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“But you’re clear on the fact that you support Bibi Netanyahu being arrested if he comes to New York, but you won’t say that Hamas, yes, should lay down their guns,” Rapaport said.

“This guy is so full of fucking shit,” the Deep Blue Sea actor added of Mamdani . “He’s so full of fucking shit, it’s baffling to me that we’ve gotten this far, but this is where we are.”

As Breitbart News reported, Mamdani repeatedly refused to say Hamas should lay down its arms during a recent appearance on Fox News’ The Story, where its host, Martha MacCallum, pointed out to the mayoral frontrunner that he has “denounced Israel and the United States” over their response to the October 7 massacre, before attempting to see if Mamdani could do the same for Hamas.

MacCallum asked Mamdani point-blank if he believes the terrorist group “should lay down their weapons,” to which the socialist replied by changing the subject.

“I believe that any future here in New York City is one that we have to make sure that’s affordable for all,” he said, adding, “As it pertains to Israel and Palestine, that we need to ensure that there is peace, and that is the future that we fight for.”

MacCallum pried further, asking, “But you won’t say that Hamas should lay down their arms and give up leadership in Gaza?” to which Mamdani again declined to say that he believes the terrorist group should lay down its arms.

Last month, Rapaport — who is urging New Yorkers to vote for former Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo over Mamdani — blasted the Democrat Socialist mayor candidate for “pretending to be a man of the people.”

“This clown wants New Yorkers to think he’s one of us,” Rapaport said. “He ain’t from here. He don’t move like us, don’t talk like us, don’t live like us. Zoron The Moron, the walking LinkedIn profile pretending to be a man of the people.”

The actor added that Mamdani will “say anything to get elected” based on empty promises and focus group data.

“A cosplay New Yorker with a fake smile and a script full of empty promises,” he said. “Everything that comes out his mouth is a focus-grouped lie. He’ll say anything to get elected — then blame everyone else when it all falls apart.”

Notably, a recent the New York Times profile noted that Mamdani first entered politics in high school when he ran for student body vice president at the elite Bronx High School of Science, where he made campaign promises — like fresh juice for all squeezed from locally sourced fruits — which he later admitted were “simply impossible.”

